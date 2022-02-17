Two murdered in separate incidents at Thudiyalur

February 17, 2022 21:57 IST

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents reported within the limits of the Thudiyalur police station on Wednesday and Thursday. The police arrested two men who were involved in the murders on Thursday.

In the first incident, R. Sivakumar (24), a resident of K. Vadamadurai near Thudiyalur, was stabbed to death by his neighbour T. Gopinath (39), a daily wage labourer. The police said that they had a quarrel after consuming alcohol on February 13 night. Gopinath went to Sivakumar’s house under the influence of alcohol late on Wednesday and stabbed him to death. The police arrested Gopinath on Thursday.

In another incident, A. Koushik (33) of Vetrilaikalipalayam, near Thudiyalur, was bludgeoned to death by his elder brother.

The police said that Koushik was addicted to alcohol and his wife got separated from him a month ago. He also used to quarrel with his father Anandan.

According to the police, Mr. Anandan locked Koushik inside the house on Tuesday as he was drunk. As Mr. Anandan went to his tailoring shop, Koushik managed to come out and tried to assault his father.

After being alerted by Mr. Anandan, Koushik’s elder brother A. Naveenbabu (35) rushed to the spot. He assaulted Koushik on the head with a hollow brick. Koushik was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died on Thursday. The police arrested Naveenbabu following his brother's the death.