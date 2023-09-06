Two murder accused reportedly surrender before police in Tiruppur

September 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Venkatesan, 21, the main accused in the murder of four members of a family at Kalakinaru village in Palladam limits, and his accomplice Vishal, 20, who were on the run for two days after committing the crime reportedly surrendered at the Tiruppur North police station on Wednesday morning.

The police department has not confirmed the arrest. However, sources isaid the duo were on the move travelling in buses for two days, and had eventually surrendered before the police.

One of the three accused Chellamuthu was arrested by the police on Tuesday. The police have also detained Ayyappan, father of the main accused, for questioning, sources added.