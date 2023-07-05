ADVERTISEMENT

Two motorcyclists die in accident in Salem

July 05, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau

Two motorcyclists were killed on the spot when they were hit by a pickup vehicle at Mecheri in Salem on Wednesday. 

The victims were identified as R. Vallarasu (23) and M. Karthick (26), both from Selavadai village in Tharamangalam. The police said that victims were on their way from Krishnagiri to their native village. The pickup vehicle, driven by C. Muthusamy (46) of Ennamangalam in Erode, was on its way from Anthiyur to Bengaluru. While nearing Chinna Kammampatti village on Bhavani – Mettur Dam – Thoppur Road, both the vehicles collided. In the impact, the motorcylists died on the spot. 

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Mettur. The Mecheri police have registered a case. 

