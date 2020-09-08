Two more swab collection centres to function in Erode

With the COVID-19 cases increasing in the district, two more swab collection centres would function in the Corporation limits from Wednesday, said Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan.

The district reported 4,000 positive cases so far of which 65% was in the Corporation limits. Last month, permanent centres were established at the three urban primary health centres (UPHCs) on Gandhiji Road, at Surampatti Valasu and B.P. Agraharam where samples were collected and sent to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for real-time polymerase chain reaction test.

On an average, 300 samples were lifted from people every day at these centres. Since there had been a spike in cases in the Corporation limits, two more centres at the UPHCs at Karungalpalayam and Periyasemoor would function from Wednesday. Mr. Elangovan said density of population was high in these areas and the centres would help lift more samples.