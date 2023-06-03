ADVERTISEMENT

Two more succumb to burns in explosion at fireworks unit in Salem

June 03, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two more persons succumbed to burns on Saturday, raising the death toll to five in the explosion at a fireworks unit in Salem.

An explosion occurred in a firecracker manufacturing unit at Sarkar Kollapatti, near the Steel Plant, on Thursday evening in which three persons, including a woman, died. Six others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

On Saturday, A. Prabakaran (31), a resident of Majra Kollapatti, and V. Mohana (38), a resident of Sarkar Kollapatti, who were undergoing treatment, died at the hospital.

Steel Plant police had registered cases under Sections 286, 338, and 304(A) of the IPC and under Section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908, against the owners of the cracker manufacturing unit and arrested two partners, Kandasamy and Veeramani, on Friday.

