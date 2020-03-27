Two more persons test positive

Two more persons, who were in close contact with Thailand nationals and currently in the isolation ward at Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday, thus, making the number of positive cases in the district to five.

Seven Thai nationals had stayed at a masjid at Sultanpet and near Kalaimadu Street for over a week and were involved in preaching. One of them developed fever and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and tested negative for COVID-19. However, he died later due to complications of diabetic nephropathy and septicemia.

The other six nationals were admitted to the isolation ward of which two tested positive while three tested negative.

The test result of one national is yet to be received from the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy. Another person who was in close contact with them also tested positive.

On Friday, two other persons who were in close contact with them also tested positive. Currently, 28 persons were in the ward of which five tested positive, while 23 others continue to be treated and the results of many persons are yet to arrive.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that precautionary measures were taken across the district and added that 300 beds were kept ready at the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital to treat patients with symptoms of the virus.

Apart from this, 63 beds are kept ready at government and private hospitals across the district and asked people to cooperate with the administration in disease control mechanism.

He asked people to stay indoors and warned against spreading false information in social media about the virus.