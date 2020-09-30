Coimbatore

Two more held in murder of Hindu Munnani worker

The Kattoor Police have arrested two more persons for alleged involvement in the murder of Hindu Munnani supporter C. Biju (40) at Ram Nagar in the city on September 13.

The arrested were identified as Prakash and Sathya, both belonging to Coimbatore.

They were produced before the second judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, who remanded them in judicial custody till October 13, the police said.

So far, the police have arrested nine persons in the murder while one accused named Arumugam, an active member of caste-based organisation Mukkulathor Pulipadai, surrendered before a court in Sivakasi.

According to the police, the accused hacked Biju to death after he intervened in personal issues Arumugam and his son had with a Hindu Munnani worker.

