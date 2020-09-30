Two more held in murder of Hindu Munnani worker

The Kattoor Police have arrested two more persons for alleged involvement in the murder of Hindu Munnani supporter C. Biju (40) at Ram Nagar in the city on September 13.
The arrested were identified as Prakash and Sathya, both belonging to Coimbatore.
They were produced before the second judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, who remanded them in judicial custody till October 13, the police said.
So far, the police have arrested nine persons in the murder while one accused named Arumugam, an active member of caste-based organisation Mukkulathor Pulipadai, surrendered before a court in Sivakasi.
According to the police, the accused hacked Biju to death after he intervened in personal issues Arumugam and his son had with a Hindu Munnani worker.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath