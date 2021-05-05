Two more held in double murder case

COIMBATORE

05 May 2021 23:23 IST

The Sulur police arrested more persons in connection with the murder of two men, both relatives, at Pallapalayam on Tuesday morning.

The police had arrested six persons on Tuesday and two others were apprehended on Wednesday.

A. Sathishkumar (22) and M. Dinesh (20) from Bharathipuram at Pallapalayam were arrested by a team led by Sulur inspector S. Murugesan on Wednesday.

According to the police, an eight member group comprising Sathishkumar, his brother A. Saravanan (24), their father M. Anandhan (47), Dinesh, P. Prabhu (24), and P. Srinanth (21) from Bharathipuram near Pallapalayam, G. Ashwin (19) from Peedampalli, and P. Harikrishnan (24) of Kallimedu near Singanallur were involved in the murder.

They assaulted M. Vasanth (30) of Suriyan Street at Ramanathapuram and M. Maheshkumar (38) of Suriyan Nagar at Harijana Colony due to previous enmity at Bharathipuram around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Vasanth died on the spot and Maheshkumar died without responding to treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

All the eight accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Mr. Murugesan said that some of the accused were earlier involved in ganja peddling.