Two more held for temple attack

In a case related to vandalising two idols of a temple at Thoppampalayam village, near Sivagiri, police on Wednesday arrested two more persons.

On October 21, a seven-member masked gang vandalised the idols at the temple and also damaged the closed circuit television cameras. Sivagiri police registered a case and arrested a youth on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police further arrested Ponnusamy (63) of Punjai Puliyampatti, and Sadasivam (47) of Kombanaipudur in Unjalur. The police had, so far, arrested three members while search is on for four others of the gang.

Meeting held

Members of the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community, who offer prayers at the temple gathered in the village and held a meeting. They wanted new idols to be installed at the same place and pooja to be performed continuously. Also, they wanted the other accused to be arrested at the earliest.