Two more bodies retrieved from PAP canal near Palladam

The bodies were of two members of a family, who were washed away in the canal on Tuesday

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Thursday retrieved the bodies, from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) canal near Palladam in Tiruppur district, of two more person, who were washed away on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, three persons of a family -- Devi, 18, her husband Sethupathi, 23 and her younger sister Saranya, 12 -- were washed away in the PAP canal. Personnel from the Palladam Fire Station began their search operations on Tuesday evening and nearly 24 hours later, the body of Devi was retrieved on Wednesday nearly 2 km away from the spot where the three fell into the canal.

Fire Station officials said on Thursday that the bodies of Sethupathi and Saranya were retrieved at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, after over 40 hours since they were washed away. The two bodies were found nearly 8 km away from the initial spot, according to the officials.

The personnel handed over the three bodies to the Kamanaickenpalayam police. The bodies were sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsies, the police said.