Two more arrested for sexual assault on school student in Coimbatore

August 04, 2022 17:37 IST

The 17-year-old girl had allegedly named the accused in a note left by her before ending her life on November 11, 2021. The note read that a teacher, the father of a girl and the grandfather of another girl should not be spared.

More than nine months after a Class XII student from Coimbatore ended her life following alleged sexual assault by one of her teachers, the police on Thursday arrested two of her neighbours on charges of committing similar offences.

The arrested men have been identified as Muhammad Sultan (70) and Manoraj (58). The police said that the alleged sexual assault happened to the girl at the ages of eight and nine.

“The parents of the girl used to leave her under the care of their neigbours when they went for work. The accused sexually assaulted them on such occasions,” said a police officer.

They were arrested for offences under Sections 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault), 9 (l) (sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 9 (m) (sexual assault on a child below 12 years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police arrested the teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy (31), on November 12 for offences under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC, Sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. He was accused of having sexually assaulted the girl on the premises of a private school in Coimbatore when she was in Class XI.

The police arrested the principal of the private school, Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson, on November 14 on charges of having failed to report the sexual assault by the teacher to the police. She was arrested for offence under section 21 (2) of (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) POCSO Act.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan reviewed the case and tasked the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore West, to expedite the investigation. The police gathered evidence against Sultan and Manoraj and a team led by inspector P. Yasodhadevi arrested them on Thursday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

G.S. Madhavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore north, said that the police are also investigating other aspects in the case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)