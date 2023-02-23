Two more arrested for hunting tiger and leopard in the Nilgiris 

February 23, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - ERODE

Two persons, who were part of a gang that hunted a tiger and a leopard in the Avalanche forests in the Nilgiris, were arrested in the Nilgiris by officials of the Sathyamangalam Forest Division on Wednesday.

On February 19, residents of Arasur village in Sathyamangalam, after noticing the movement of four strangers, living in a tent pitched in the village, alerted the Forest Department.

Officials inspected the tent and found the skin, claws and skeletons of a tiger and a leopard. The persons were identified as Mangal, 28, Sunita, 35, and Bimala, 51, all from Punjab, and Ramchandar, 50, from Rajasthan. All belong to the Bawaria community of nomadic hunters. They were staying there to sell the skins and the skeletons.

R. Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division, and Deputy Director of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu that the four persons were involved in the crime, aided by Ratna, 40, and Krishnan, 59, both from Punjab.

The gang laid jaw traps in the Avalanche forests and stayed there for a week. After the animals were trapped, they killed them with spears and removed the skin and the skeletons. Then Mangal, Sunita, Bimala and Ramchandar went to Sathyamangalam to look for buyers.

On February 21, the four accused persons were taken to the forest area in the Nilgiris to identify the crime spot. On Wednesday, Ratna and Krishnan were picked up in the Nilgiris. They admitted to the crime.

Mr. Kiruba Shankar said an inquiry was under way to find out whether the gang was involved in any other wildlife offence.