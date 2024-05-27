ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested for assault of passenger onboard train 

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Police in Tiruppur on Monday arrested the third and fourth accused in the incident where a passenger onboard the Alapuzha Express was attacked during the wee hours on Sunday between Erode and Tiruppur stations.

Sudalairaj (18) and Karan (23) were arrested a day after Ashok (18) and a 17-year-old minor boy were detained. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

The Railway police have stepped up security for passengers onboard trains after the incident.

The video of the accused attacking and verbally abusing Manikandan, who questioned them for smoking inside the compartment and creating nuisance, had gone viral on social media.

The Railway police registered a case against the accused under IPC Sections 294 (b) (using obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) read with 147 IPC.

