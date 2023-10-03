HamberMenu
Two minors arrested for robbery attempt in Coimbatore

October 03, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested two minor boys who attempted to rob an IT employee and his friend of money and valuables, by threatening them with a sickle.

A 17-year-old boy from Saravanampatti and a 16-year-old boy from Kalapatti were arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by S. Amin (29) of Sivanandhapuram.

The police said the two boys blocked the two-wheeler of Mr. Amin when he, along with a friend, was heading to Era. Mohan Nagar at Kalapatti to meet another friend around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. They demanded money from Mr. Amin and his friend by brandishing the sickle.

As the duo refused, the 16-year-old boy tried to take cash from their pockets. Mr. Amin and his friend pushed the boys who, in turn, tried to assault them with the weapon.

However, Mr. Amin and his friend resisted the attempt, following which the boys tried to escape. As the boys ran away, the duo chased and caught them. According to the police, the 17-year-old boy assaulted Mr. Amin on his head, face, right elbow, wrist and right knee with the sickle and they escaped. The injured man later sought treatment at a private hospital and lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police.

The boys were traced and arrested by the police in the evening. The arrested boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the observation home for juveniles in the city.

