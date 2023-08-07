Two minors among three arrested for sexual assault in Salem

August 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Salem

Three persons, including two minors, were arrested for sexual assault on minor girls in separate incidents on Sunday evening.

A four-year-old girl studying in a private school at Gangavalli fell ill on Saturday evening and she reportedly told her parents that she was sexually assaulted by two boys in the school bus. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, Gangavalli police on Sunday verified the CCTV footage in the bus and identified the boys, aged 13 and 14. The Gangavalli police registered a case under Sections 5 (1), 6, 7, r/w 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boys were arrested and lodged in a juvenile home in Salem.

In a different incident, A. Madhu (65) , a resident of Deevattipatti police limits, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Sunday. The girl told her parents about the incident, and they lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. The police registered a case under sections 9(m) and 10 of the POCSO Act. The man was arrested and lodged in prison.