HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two minors among three arrested for sexual assault in Salem

August 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including two minors, were arrested for sexual assault on minor girls in separate incidents on Sunday evening.

A four-year-old girl studying in a private school at Gangavalli fell ill on Saturday evening and she reportedly told her parents that she was sexually assaulted by two boys in the school bus. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, Gangavalli police on Sunday verified the CCTV footage in the bus and identified the boys, aged 13 and 14. The Gangavalli police registered a case under Sections 5 (1), 6, 7, r/w 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boys were arrested and lodged in a juvenile home in Salem.

In a different incident, A. Madhu (65) , a resident of Deevattipatti police limits, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Sunday. The girl told her parents about the incident, and they lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. The police registered a case under sections 9(m) and 10 of the POCSO Act. The man was arrested and lodged in prison.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.