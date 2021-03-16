Two Ministers, 24 others file nominations in Erode district

School Education Minister and AIADMK candidate for Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency K.A. Sengottaiyan files his nomination to the Returning Officer on Monday.

Erode

16 March 2021 00:06 IST

Bhavanisagar constituency yet to see filing of nomination

Two Ministers and a sitting AIADMK MLA were among the 26 nominees who filed their nomination papers to contest in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district here on Monday.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan filed his nomination for Gobichettipalayam constituency, while Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan filed his nomination for Bhavani constituency.

AIADMK MLA K.V. Ramalingam filed his nomination for Erode (West) constituency, while Tamil Manila Congress candidate S. Yuvaraja, who is contesting in two leaves symbol, filed his nomination for Erode (East) constituency.

In Perundurai constituency, S. Jeyakumar and R. Shanmugapriya of AIADMK, K.K.C. Balu of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi who is contesting in DMK symbol, and Chitrakala of DMK filed their nominations.

In Anthiyur constituency, K.S. Shanmugavel of AIADMK filed his papers. K.S. ‘Govanam’ Thangavel, who filed his nomination as independent candidate for Modakkurichi constituency on March 12, filed another nomination on Monday. Candidates in Erode (West), Bhavani and Gobichettipalayam constituencies filed two nominations each, while candidates in other constituencies filed one nomination each.

Nominations filed in each constituency were, Erode (East) – three, Erode (West) – six, Modakkurichi – three, Perundurai – eight, Bhavani – four, Anthiyur – four and Gobichettipalayam – six.

So far, 27 nominations have been filed for the seven constituencies in the district, while no candidate has filed nomination in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency.