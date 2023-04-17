Two mill workers drown in Cauvery in Namakkal

April 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Salem

Two workers of a paper mill drowned in the river Cauvery near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district on Sunday evening.

According to the police, R. Hariharan (22), of Sivaganga district, and I. Girinath (21), of Mettur in Salem district, were working in a paper mill at Pallipalayam.

On Sunday afternoon, the duo along with other workers went to the Muniappan temple at Odapalli and took bath in the river behind the temple. The deceased persons went to the deep part of the river and drowned.

On information, Pallipalayam Fire and Rescue Service personnel came to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government hospital for postmortem. The bodies were handed over to the relatives on Monday. The Pallipalayam police have registered a case.