Two men wanted in Coimbatore jail warder’s murder, bomb planting declared proclaimed offenders

November 28, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two men wanted separately in cases relating to the murder of a jail warder of Coimbatore Central Prison in 1996 and in planting of a bomb in the car parking area of an apartment in Coimbatore in 1997, have been declared “proclaimed offenders”.

The third judicial magistrate court, Coimbatore, declared Mujibur Rahman of Noorabad at Podanur and A. Raja alias ‘Tailor’ Raja alias Sadiq of Bilal Estate, South Ukkadam, as proclaimed offenders. The court said the two absconding accused should appear before it before December 23 this year.

Rahman aka Muji is the 12th accused in a case related to the planting of a bomb by a group of 12 men in the car parking area of Classic Garden Apartment near the Coimbatore Medial College Hospital (CMCH) on December 1, 1997. The accused allegedly wanted to avenge the killing of 18 Muslim youths following the murder of traffic constable Selvaraj by Al Ummah workers at Ukkadam on November 29 of the same year, triggering communal riots in the city.

According to the police, the 12 men wanted to place the bomb at the office of the Commissioner of Police. Due to tight security measures, the accused could not reach the target and left the bomb in the car parking area of the apartment, which is hardly 1 km away from the Commissioner’s office. The security guard at the apartment noticed the bag containing bomb and informed the police.

The Race Course police arrested the first 10 accused including prime accused Santhu Mohammed aka Sait after the incident. The Special Court for Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore acquitted them in November 2009. Eleventh accused S. Shajahan of Bharathiar Nagar near Kuniyamuthur was arrested after 17 years in 2014. He is currently out on bail.

‘Tailor’ Raja was one of the four persons involved in the murder of Boopalan, a jail warder of the Coimbatore Central Prison in 1996. According to the police, Abbas alias ‘Oosi’ Abbas, Abuthahir, Shamsudheen and Raja hurled five Molotov cocktails at Boopalan when he was on duty at the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, on Dr. Nanjappa Road, on April 22, 1996. The accused also attacked Boopalan with weapons and he died at CMCH two days later. The accused wanted to take revenge on prison warders who allegedly ill-treated Muslim prisoners.

The Race Course police investigated the case and arrested Abbas, Abuthahir and Shamsudheen. The Special Investigation Division of the Crime Branch – CID took over the investigation later. The chargesheet in the case was filed in December 1998 and the first additional district court acquitted the three accused. Raja, however, remained at large.