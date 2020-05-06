Two men test positive in Hosur

Two men who returned from from Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 here. In their early 30s, the men were employed in a jewellery showroom in Maharashtra and returned to Hosur in a cab before dawn on May 2.

The residents of Mathigiri, the neighbourhood of the returnees, had alerted the health officials on seeing the Maharasthra registration plate on the vehicle. According to V. Govindan, Deputy Director of Health, three persons had arrived from Maharashtra, but two had tested positive.

Swabs were collected from all three of them on May 3, and the results came on Tuesday.

The men were in good health and put in home quarantine. Health officials were closely monitoring them, Dr. Govindan said.

Early this week, two women from Shoolgiri tested positive for COVID-19, and their infection was traced to a visiting contact from Villupuram at a wedding in Shoolagiri. The women were admitted to Krishnagiri government hospital’s COVID-19 isolation ward.