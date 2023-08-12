HamberMenu
Two men intercepted with sandalwood, fined in Dharmapuri

August 12, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were secured and fined ₹1.5 lakh each upon their interception with sandalwood logs here near Elagiri on Saturday. The accused were identified as Nagaraj(53), of Sorakkapatty in Paaparapatty and Saravanan (40) of Pennagaram. The two men were carrying sandalwoods logs weighing weighing 12 kgs and worth ₹70,000 on their two-wheeler. They were intercepted on Nagakoodal- Bandahalli Road.   The police handed over the men to the Forest Department.   Further investigation was under way on the network of people involved, according to sources. Chopping of sandalwood be they in patta land or forests is a punishable offence. The Forest Department has called upon the public to alert the authorities to such smuggling. Public may contact the authorities on 18004254586.

