Two men get life term for separate murders in Coimbatore

February 01, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - COIMBATORE

Two men who were charged with murder were awarded life imprisonment by separate courts in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

In the first case, the first additional district judge S. Sashirekha sentenced a 48-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2020.

The punishment was awarded to M. Arumugam, a resident of Sridevi Nagar near Pappampatti, for murdering his wife Padmavathy (45), by stabbing her to death with a broken liquor bottle. The murder took place at their residence on December 7, 2020 when the woman questioned Arumugam for having come home under the influence of alcohol. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 5,000 on Arumugam.

In the second case, the Special Court for Trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 32-year-old man for murdering an upholstery shop employee in the city in 2020. Judge Sashirekha (in-charge of Bomb Blast Cases court) sentenced Balraj, a resident of C.M.C. Colony near Variety Hall Road, to undergo the imprisonment. The Kattoor police had arrested Balraj for murdering Selvam (34) of Sastri Road near Rathinapuri in front of a furniture shop at Ranga Konar Street on December 25, 2020. He was found guilty of the offence and the court also awarded a fine of ₹ 5,000 to him.

In another case, the Mahila Court sentenced a man to undergo 5.5 years of imprisonment in connection with the death of his wife at Achipatti near Pollachi in 2019. The court awarded the punishment to M. Sakthivel (32). He was arrested by the Pollachi taluk police after his wife was found dead in a well at Achipatti in July 2019. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on him.

