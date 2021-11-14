Two men die of asphyxiation in dyeing unit in Tiruppur

Two men died of asphyxiation inside a sewage tank of a private dyeing unit at Veerapandi in Tiruppur City Police limits on Sunday.

According to police sources, Vadivel (32), a daily wage labourer from Kuruppankuttai, near Palavanjipalayam, in the city, along with three others were made to clean the sewage tanks in the dyeing unit at Kothukaduthottam in Veerapandi on Sunday morning.

After cleaning the first tank, they entered the second tank at around 2 p.m. While the others quickly climbed out of the tank after detecting the noxious fumes, Vadivel fell unconscious inside the tank, the sources said.

Following this, the unit’s manager Dinesh Pandian (28) and electrician Rajendran (55) entered the tank to rescue the worker.

However, both fainted inside the tank. Based on the information, personnel from Tiruppur South Fire Station reached the spot at around 3.40 p.m. and commenced the rescue operations, sources said.

Vadivel and Dinesh Pandian were found dead and their bodies were retrieved. Nagaraj (48), another worker, and Rajendran were rescued and hospitalised, according to the sources. Apart from them, two workers, Ramakrishnan (50) and a woman named Ramu (32) were admitted to hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Aravind visited the dyeing unit for inquiry on Sunday evening.

The Veerapandi police booked the unit’s owner R. Dhanalakshmi (48). She was arrested late on Sunday and efforts were on to provide compensation to the deceased’s kin, the police sources said.

Officials from the Department of Department of Industrial Safety and Health also visited the unit. They said action would be taken against the unit.