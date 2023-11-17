Two men arrested in Erode for murdering daily wage worker

November 17, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - ERODE

A drunken brawl led to two men murdering a daily wage worker in Erode. The men were arrested on Friday, November 17, 2023

Police said the victim, Selvam, 56, of Rajajipuram was a daily wage worker. Due to a dispute with his wife, he had been living alone for eight years. Tamilagan, 31, and Naveenkumar, 19, of the same area, both also workers, were drinking liquor with Selvam on Wednesday, November 15. An altercations broke out amongst them, and Tamilagan and Naveenkumar attacked Selvam, who suffered grievous injuries.

Selvam was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode and later taken to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, but he died.

Police arrested the two. They were produced in court and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.