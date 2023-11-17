HamberMenu
Two men arrested in Erode for murdering daily wage worker

Police said an altercation that took place when all three were drunk, led to the two men attacking the victim

November 17, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A drunken brawl led to two men murdering a daily wage worker in Erode. The men were arrested on Friday, November 17, 2023

Police said the victim, Selvam, 56, of Rajajipuram was a daily wage worker. Due to a dispute with his wife, he had been living alone for eight years. Tamilagan, 31, and Naveenkumar, 19, of the same area, both also workers, were drinking liquor with Selvam on Wednesday, November 15. An altercations broke out amongst them, and  Tamilagan and Naveenkumar attacked Selvam, who suffered grievous injuries.

Selvam was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode and later taken to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, but he died.

Police arrested the two. They were produced in court and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Erode / crime / police / murder

