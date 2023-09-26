HamberMenu
Two men arrested for splashing cow dung slurry on Periyar bust near Coimbatore

September 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A week after a bust of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy was found splashed with cow dung slurry at Samathuvapuram near Vadasithur in Coimbatore district, the police on Tuesday arrested two persons for alleged involvement in the act. Vadasithur residents R. Gokul (23) and K. Krishnamurthy (25), both alleged sympathisers of a right wing organisation, were arrested.

It was on September 20 morning, people found the bust of Periyar splashed with cow dung slurry. They alerted the Negamam police who registered a case and three special teams were formed.

As there were no surveillance cameras in the locality, the police struggled for a week to trace persons who committed the crime. The police conducted a tower dump analysis to trace persons who were present at the location of the bust and zeroed in on the duo.

According to the police, Gokul and Krishnamurthy had taken part in the installation of an idol of lord Ganesha for Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 19. As the police were on duty for the procession of the installation of the idol, the duo went to the bust and splashed cow dung slurry, they said.

The two men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

