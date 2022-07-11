Two MEMU trains cancelled in Coimbatore

In view of engineering works between Coimbatore North – Karaimadai railway stations, two MEMU trains between Coimbatore Junction and Mettupalayam will be cancelled on July 13, 20 and 27. The Southern Railway in a release said that Train No. 06814 — scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.50 a.m and reach Mettupalayam at 12.35 p.m — and Train No. 06815 — scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 1.05 p.m and reach Coimbatore Junctionat 1.50 p.m - will be cancelled on July 13, 20 and 27.