Two medicos die in accident in Salem

February 16, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Two medical college students died in an accident here on Friday.

S. Gowtham (20), a resident of Gupta Nagar near Angammal Colony in Salem, was an MBBS student at a medical college in Puducherry.

On Thursday, Gowtham, along with his friends P. Camco (21), B. Saran (21), Sathya Pravin (21) and Jeganath (21), residents of Kanniyakumari district, came to Salem. Later in the night, they headed to Kanniyakumari in a car. While they reached Poimankaradu near Mallur around 12.30 a.m., the car collided with a truck parked on the roadside.

In the accident, Gowtham and Camco died on the spot. Jeganath and Sathya Pravin sustained grievous injuries while Saran sustained minor injuries. Motorists informed the Mallur police who rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the Salem Government Hospital. The Mallur police registered a case and are investigating.