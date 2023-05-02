Two low-lying bridges washed away in flash floods in Erode district

May 02, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

Following heavy rain on Monday night, flash floods washed away two low-level bridges in Erode and Bhavani Panchayat Unions, cutting off villages and disrupting vehicle movement, here on Tuesday.

Farmers said the Rasankattu tank at Ramagoundan Valasu in Periyapuliyur Panchayat received copious rainwater that led to a breach in the tank’s bund. This led to water entering farmlands and around 60 houses in the area, in a flash flood. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel evacuated the residents to a safe place. Water receded after an hour, and people then returned home.

A bridge connecting Mettunasuvanpalayam in Erode Panchayat Union to Poolapalayam village in Periyapuliyur panchayat in Bhavani Panchayat Union was totally washed away. Likewise, a bridge at Arunthathiyar Colony at Ellapalayam in Erode Panchayat Union was completely damaged affecting traffic. A check dam at Valayakaranpalayam was also damaged affecting the movement of vehicles. Likewise, rain water entered houses at Bharathi Nagar in Corporation’s Zone Two. Collector H. Krishnanunni, who inspected all the rain-affected areas, instructed officials to survey the damage and submit a report. Also, he instructed them to install warning boards at road damaged areas and take steps to resume traffic.

Most parts of the district received rain on Monday night, leading to water stagnation on roads and railway underpasses in the city. The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, functioning on V.O.C. grounds, turned slushy, making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheelers to enter and leave the premises. Corporation workers pumped out the water on Tuesday morning while the slush continued to affect shoppers and traders.

The district received a total rainfall of 601 mm rainfall with Perundurai receiving 90 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were: Chennimalai 88 mm, Talavadi 78 mm, Bhavani 55.80 mm, Gunderipallam Dam 51.20 mm, Kavundapadi 50.20 mm, Gobichettipalayam 38.20 mm, Kodiveri Dam 33 mm, Erode 22 mm, Ammapettai 21 mm, Elandakuttai Medu 17 mm, Modakkurichi 14 mm and Nambiyur 13 mm.