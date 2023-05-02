Two low-lying bridges washed away in flash floods in Erode district

May 02, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - ERODE

Following heavy rains on Monday night, a flash flood washed away two low-level bridges in Erode district, disrupting vehicle movement between Alamarathuvalasu and Ayyampalayam, near Kavundapadi, on Tuesday.

Farmers said the Rasankadu tank received copious rain water that led to a breach in the tank’s bund. This led to water entering farmlands and around 60 houses in the area, in a flash flood. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel evacuated the residents and took them to a safe place. Water receded after an hour, and people then returned home. A bridge connecting the two habitations was completely washed away and village residents will now have to take alternative routes to reach either side. Another bridge that leads to the graveyard was also washed away.

Most parts of the district received rain on Monday night, leading to water stagnation on roads and railway underpasses in Erode city. The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, functioning on V.O.C. grounds, turned slushy, making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheelers to enter and leave the premises. Corporation workers pumped out the water on Tuesday morning while the slush continued to affect shoppers and traders.

The district received a total rainfall of 601 mm rainfall with Perundurai receiving 90 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were: Chennimalai 88 mm, Talavadi 78 mm, Bhavani 55.80 mm, Gunderipallam Dam 51.20 mm, Kavundapadi 50.20 mm, Gobichettipalayam 38.20 mm, Kodiveri Dam 33 mm, Erode 22 mm, Ammapettai 21 mm, Elandakuttai Medu 17 mm, Modakkurichi 14 mm and Nambiyur 13 mm.