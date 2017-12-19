Two lookalike politicians narrate humorous incidents

K. Subbarayan (71), a former Member of Parliament representing Communist Party of India, and R. Krishnan (68), district president (Tirupur urban) of Indian National Congress, differ in many ways when it comes to political ideologies.

But they have one similarity - they look similar. Both admit that the ‘nature’s gift’ has resulted in some humorous encounters. “It was more of me being mistaken for Mr. Subbarayan than vice-versa”, tells Mr. Krishnan.

Mr. Subbarayan agrees with a grin. “Some years back, my wife said she saw me in a scooter in the city. Interestingly, I didn’t ride scooter those days. A check with Mr. Krishnan revealed that he rode his scooter on the said time at the spot where my wife had ‘seen’ me. After the ‘truth’ was out, we all had a good laugh,” said Mr. Subbarayan.

Interestingly, even this reporter has once mistaken seeing ‘Mr. Subbarayan’ in an all-party meeting even though later it came to be known that Mr. Subbarayan was in Delhi when asked for a quote for the news item post-meeting. “Such presence of me in meetings has helped Mr. Subbarayan ‘make up’ for his absence,” said a beaming Mr. Krishnan.