Two loadmen die as tractor overturns into PAP canal near Coimbatore

Published - October 09, 2024 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who had been working as loadmen, died after a tractor they were travelling on overturned into a canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) near Sultanpet in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as C. Thangavel (40), a resident of Manthiripalayam at Kethanur near Palladam in Tiruppur district, and M. Manikandan (35), from S. Ayyampalayam near Sultanpet.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday when V. Kuppan (50), of Manthiripalayam was transporting dried cow dung on the tractor from Senjerimalai. Three loadmen, namely Thangavel, Manikandan and Veeran, were seated on the tractor’s trailer. While passing along a road adjacent to the PAP canal at Senjerimalai, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn into the canal.

Thangavel sustained severe injuries and died while he was being taken to a hospital, said the police. Manikandan was swept away in the canal. and his body was recovered some distance away from the accident spot on Wednesday afternoon. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the body, which was later taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Sultanpet police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:40 pm IST

