Two lakh doses aimed to be administered through mega vaccination camp: Collector

District Collector S. Karmegham said that they are aiming to administer two lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses during the mega vaccination camp planned for Sunday.

Talking to presspersons here, Mr. Karmegham said that a district-level task force had been formed including health officials, Corporation Commissioner, other senior officials. Teams have been formed at the taluk and vaccination centre level. He added that as part of the mega drive, vaccination would be administered at 1,356 centres including 1,235 polling booths, 107 primary health centres, 12 government hospitals and at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Mr. Karmegham said that the district on an average had a stock of 50,000 vaccine doses and additional doses would be provided for the mega drive. Vaccine would be administered from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

He added that 1,356 health nurses, including final year students, and 1,306 data entry operators have been deployed for the drive. The Collector said that field workers would visit houses and issue booth slips to persons who had not taken the jab. A total of 18,525 field workers would be deployed and one supervisor had been designated for six workers, he said. One in-charge officer had been deployed for 10 differently-abled persons.

He added that one zonal officer had been appointed for 10 panchayats and there will be 160 mobile teams who would visit homes to vaccinate persons who find difficulties in reaching the camps.

Mr. Karmegham said that they were targeting to cover elderly persons and persons with ailments during the camp. The Collector said that the vaccination drive would be conducted following all standard protocols issued by the State government and NGOs, service organisations were also involved with the camp.

Mr. Karmegham said that among the target population of 29.22 lakh, 13,46,378 persons had taken first dose, about 48%, and 3,93,556 persons had taken second dose, that is 14% of target population. A total of 15,76,548 persons were yet to take vaccination, that is about 52% of target population, he said.

At current rate, the district would require 40 days to achieve 90% of vaccination and they were aiming for a big jump through the mega camp. He added that at present, the Total Positivity Rate was below 1% in the district.