Two labourers die after consuming solvent to try and get intoxicated

Two labourers working in a casting company in Kurumbapalayam in Pollachi, died on Friday after allegedly consuming a chemical in a bid to get intoxicated.

Police said that A. Boopathy Uthiraraj (34) and D. Suresh (30) allegedly consumed the solvent used in the company by mixing it with water on Thursday evening, as liquor outlets are shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Upon experiencing abdominal pain, the two were admitted at Pollachi Government Hospital and were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. However, they did not respond to treatment and died at CMCH on Friday morning, according to the police.

Pollachi Taluk police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The bodies of the deceased will be autopsied at CMCH and further investigations are under way, police said.

This is the second incident in Coimbatore district where the consumption of chemicals as an alternative for liquor amidst the lockdown has turned fatal.

On April 11, a 35-year-old man in Sulur consumed hand sanitiser hoping to get inebriated, which led to his death.