Two kumkis to be deployed to tame elephant that killed farmer at Talavadi

Chinnathambi, one of the kumkis, has been brought to Talavadi to drive the single-tusker back into the forest area. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

They will protect humans and drive away the single-tusker into forest

Two kumkis, Chinnathambi and Rajavardhan, both from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) at Top Slip, will be deployed on Thursday to drive back a single-tusker into forest area at Talavadi in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode.

The move comes after a farmer Mallanayakar, 72, of Doddagajanur village was trampled to death by the elephant at his farm land at Dharmapuram in the early hours of Wednesday.

This led to protest by villagers for five hours who said the elephant frequently entered the farm lands posing a threat to their lives. They also wanted trenches to be maintained properly and solar fences erected at the forest boundary to prevent wild animals entering into human habitations. The villagers called for kumki to be deployed to prevent further attacks on humans.

On Thursday morning, Chinnathambi, along with mahout, arrived at Talavadi. Rajavardhan is expected to arrive by evening. S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, said the kumkis would be deployed to protect the people and also to chase the wild elephant back into the forest.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer of Hasanur division, and Deputy Field Director of STR told The Hindu that work on solar fencing and elephant-proof trenches (EPT) in the problematic area would be carried out from Thursday. He added that the Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS) that handled human-wildlife conflicts, would be provided with two more vehicles and 10 more additional personnel. A proposal to enhance the compensation to the victim’s family was also being made, he added.

Field training would be provided to the ADS at Mettupalayam. “The possibility of procuring protective gears for the team is being explored on urgent basis. The operation to drive the elephant away will begin in the evening,” he added.

