Two kumkis to be deployed to fix radio-collar on wild elephant Karuppan in Erode’s Talavadi Hills

March 20, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - ERODE

Two kumkis, Bomman and Sujay, both from Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), arrived at Talavadi Hills on Monday. The elephants will be deployed in an operation to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in order to fix radio collar on it and translocate it to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district.

The wild elephant has been involved in frequent incidents of crop raiding and conflicts with humans in Talavadi and Jeerahalli Forest Ranges, and the Forest Department commenced ‘Operation Black’ on January 12, 2023, to capture it. Though the elephant was darted many times, the animal was not sedated fully, and the operation was stopped on January 19. Officials had said that they would arrange for alternative, stronger tranquilizers, after which the operation would resume. Over the past two months however, since the operation stopped, Karuppan has continued to raid crops and farmers have urged the Department to resume operations at the earliest.

At 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, two kumkis arrived at the base camp at Maharajapuram in Talavadi Forest Range in trucks. Teams will monitor Karuppan and based on its movement, the teams will move to either Talavadi or Jeerahalli forest areas. A 75-member team comprising personnel from both the ranges along with veterinarians, is being assembled and the strategy to capture the elephant has also been worked out. Officials said that in the absence of alternative medicines, the same medicine would be used for the operation at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR told The Hindu that all preparations are being made, and when the conditions are optimal, the operation would begin. “Most probably, the operation will commence this weekend,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT