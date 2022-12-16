Two kumkis deployed to drive wild elephants back into forest in Erode district

December 16, 2022 01:12 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - ERODE

With the raiding of crops by wild elephants continuing in the Hasanur Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the Forest Department deployed two kumkis, to drive the elephants back, deep into the forest, on Friday.

Over the past one month, elephants have damaged banana, sugarcane and maize crops at Ongalwadi, Hasanur and Arepalayam, all located near the reserve forest areas in Hasanur. Despite the Forest Department taking steps to chase the elephants back into the forest, they venture out frequently during the night and damage the crops, official said. So the Department has now decided to deploy two kumkis, and Chinnathambi and Ramu, both from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) at Top Slip, were brought to Hasanur.

Officials said that a strategy is being worked out to drive the elephants into the forest, in which Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS) that handle human-wildlife conflicts and elephant tracking, would be deployed. Spots where the elephants venture out to enter into the three villages have been identified and the teams will drive the elephants back. The operation is only to drive back the elephants and not to capture them, officials clarified.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division, and Deputy Director of STR, told The Hindu that the operation is expected to commence either on Friday evening or Saturday.

