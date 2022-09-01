Two killed, three injured as temple mandapam collapses near Anamalai

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons including a minor boy were killed and three others were injured after an old temple building in which they sought shelter during rain, collapsed on them near Anamalai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as M. Harikrishnan (15) and S. Nataraj (57), both residents of Kaliyapuram near Somanathapuram. Three others from the village, namely M. Nirmal (15), M. Nithish (11) and P. Gopal (31), were injured in the building collapse.

Also Read Making buildings safe during rainy season

According to the police, the deceased and the injured took bath in a river near Puthumariyamman temple at Kaliyapuram on Wednesday evening. Around 6.30 p.m., they sought shelter under an old mandapam of the temple when it rained. As they were waiting, the roof and wall of the structure collapsed and the five persons were caught under the debris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Harikrishnan and Nataraj died on the spot after they suffered head injuries. The three others were rescued by the people in the locality and were rushed to the Government Hospital at Vettaikaranpudur. They were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi. They were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The Anamalai police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Harikrishnan’s mother M. Muthulakshmi.