Two killed, three injured as temple mandapam collapses near Anamalai

After a bath, the deceased and the injured took shelter under an old mandapam of a temple in Coimbatore district as it rained

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 01, 2022 16:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons including a minor boy were killed and three others were injured after an old temple building in which they sought shelter during rain, collapsed on them near Anamalai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as M. Harikrishnan (15) and S. Nataraj (57), both residents of Kaliyapuram near Somanathapuram. Three others from the village, namely M. Nirmal (15), M. Nithish (11) and P. Gopal (31), were injured in the building collapse.

Also Read
Making buildings safe during rainy season

According to the police, the deceased and the injured took bath in a river near Puthumariyamman temple at Kaliyapuram on Wednesday evening. Around 6.30 p.m., they sought shelter under an old mandapam of the temple when it rained. As they were waiting, the roof and wall of the structure collapsed and the five persons were caught under the debris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Harikrishnan and Nataraj died on the spot after they suffered head injuries. The three others were rescued by the people in the locality and were rushed to the Government Hospital at Vettaikaranpudur. They were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi. They were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Anamalai police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Harikrishnan’s mother M. Muthulakshmi. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
rains
natural disasters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app