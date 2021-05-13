Two killed, three injured in accident near Tiruppur

Two persons hailing from Madurai were killed after the two-wheeler they travelled collided with a minivan on Thursday. The van also hit another motorcycle travelled by two friends of the deceased. They suffered injuries.

The police said Suresh (24) from Thirumangalam and Ashok Kumar (25) from Sivagiri in Madurai district were killed in the accident that took place near Thutharipalayam bus stop on Palladam – Dharapuram road on Thursday. The two-wheeler of their friends S. Muthuraj (29) and Chinnapandi (29), both natives of Palaiyur, was also hit by the van.

According to the police, the deceased and the injured worked in textile units in Tiruppur. They left the city for Madurai on Thursday morning after coming to know that their textile units would remain shut from Friday to May 24.

Van driver S. Rajkumar (27) from Karur district was also injured in the accident. All the injured were admitted to the Government Hospital, Palladam.