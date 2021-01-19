Two killed in van-bus collision

The driver of a van and one of its passengers were killed when a Kerala-bound tourist bus collided with the vehicle at Eachanari on Monday.

N. Rajamani (54), a homemaker from Lakshmi Nagar at Seeranaickenpalayam, and the van driver Mohammad Ashik (24) from Komaralingam in Tiruppur were killed in the accident at the Karpagam College junction at 5.10 a.m.

The police said Rajamani’s husband R. Nataraj (58), who works as a security guard at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, his grandsons S. Rithis (7) S. Kishore (17) and driver of the tourist bus B. Sanu (29), a native of Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district of Kerala, were injured in the accident.

According to the police, Nataraj and his family members were travelling in the van from Pollachi to Coimbatore and the bus was heading towards Palakkad.

Rajamani and Ashik died while being rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The injured were admitted to two private hospitals. The Madukkarai police have registered a case against Sanu.