Two killed in roof collapse following incessant rains in Erode 

September 02, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - ERODE

Police said a woman and her 13-year-old son were killed when the roof of their home collapsed on them, early on Saturday morning

The Hindu Bureau

The scene of the house collapse in B.P. Agraharam in Erode on Saturday, September 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

 

A woman and her son died, after the roof of their house on Dargah Street in B.P. Agraharam collapsed, in the early hours of Saturday. 

The victims were identified as Sarala, 34, and son Mohammed Astah, 13, a class 8 student. Police said that around 5.15 a.m., while the two were sleeping in their house, the roof fell on them. Neighbours alerted the Karungalpalayam police and with the help of fire and rescue services personnel, the bodies were retrieved and sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examinations. 

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the building was old, and had been unstable owing to the rains over the past four days. Sarala’s husband Zaheer Hussain, was working at a bakery at the bus stand, and had stayed overnight at the bakery due to the rain. 

Erode district received rainfall of 185.50 mm from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday. Rainfall recorded in other places included: Kodumudi 69.20 mm, Ammapettai 27.40 mm, Chennimalai 27 mm, Varattupallam Dam 19.40 mm and Erode 5 mm. 

