Two killed in road accident in Salem

Two people were killed and two suffered grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a roadside tree in Salem on Friday.

The deceased were identified as K. Arun (28) of Ammapet in Salem and his mother Meenakshi (48).

The police said that Arun, an engineer in Chennai, along with his wife Kirthika (20), father Kandhasamy (55) and mother was returning to Salem after a visit to the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple. Arun was at the wheel and as the car was nearing Santhiyur, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed a roadside tree. In the impact, the car overturned..

Passers-by, who rushed to the spot, found Arun and his mother dead. Kandhasamy and Kirthika suffered head injuries and were taken to Salem Government Hospital. The Mallur police have registered a case.