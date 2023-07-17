Two killed in road accident in Namakkal

July 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Salem

A 30-year-old man and his mother-in-law were killed in a road accident in Namakkal district on Monday.

A. Jahangir Ghazi (30), a native of West Bengal and working in a private company at Perundurai in Erode district, his wife J. Fathima (25) and his mother-in-law R. Dhara Ghazi (50), went to Salem district to visit their relative, who was admitted to a hospital.

Later, the trio headed to Erode on a bike. When they reached Nehru Nagar on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, a mini-truck that came in the opposite direction collided with the bike.

In the accident, the trio sustained grievous injuries, and Jahangir Ghazi died on the spot, and Dhara Ghazi died on the way to Komarapalayam Government Hospital. Fathima is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Komarapalayam police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating further.