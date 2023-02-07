ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in family dispute in Dharmapuri

February 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 A family dispute over property turned fatal for two persons in Jollampatty here on Tuesday.

Thangavel (70) and his brother-in law Mani (60) were in a long standing dispute over property. On Tuesday, Mani, who is married to Thangavel’s sister, was taking his granddaughter to school on a two-wheeler when Thangavel intercepted him and hacked him to death. According to the police, Mani’s son Settu, who driving his tractor, witnessed the murder. Thangavel attacked Settu too. Settu, in turn, ran the tractor over Thangavel killing him on the spot. Settu was admitted to the hospital with grievous injuries. Karimangalam police registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US