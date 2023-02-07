Two killed in family dispute in Dharmapuri

February 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A family dispute over property turned fatal for two persons in Jollampatty here on Tuesday.

Thangavel (70) and his brother-in law Mani (60) were in a long standing dispute over property. On Tuesday, Mani, who is married to Thangavel’s sister, was taking his granddaughter to school on a two-wheeler when Thangavel intercepted him and hacked him to death. According to the police, Mani’s son Settu, who driving his tractor, witnessed the murder. Thangavel attacked Settu too. Settu, in turn, ran the tractor over Thangavel killing him on the spot. Settu was admitted to the hospital with grievous injuries. Karimangalam police registered a case.