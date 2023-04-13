HamberMenu
Two killed as bus hits lorry in Erode

April 13, 2023 - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed while 11 others were injured after the omni bus they were travelling hit a lorry on the Salem – Coimbatore national highway at Perundurai here on Thursday.

The bus, driven by Balamurugan, 55, of Kancheepuram was going from Chennai to Pollachi with over 25 passengers. At 5.45 a.m. while nearing a flyover on the highway, the bus hit the lorry moving in front of it.

In the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged and the driver died on the spot.

As many as 11 passengers suffered injuries and road users alerted Perundurai police.

Later, they were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

A passenger, John Nesan, 28, of Palladam Lakshmi Nagar, died on the way to hospital. The bodies were shifted to the hospital. Perundurai police registered a case and are investigating.

