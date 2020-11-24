Two killed in accidents

COIMBATORE

Two persons were killed in separate accidents reported in Coimbatore rural on Sunday.

In the first accident, a man hailing from Kerala was killed after the car he drove collided head on with a lorry at Eachanari near Coimbatore on Sunday morning. The police said Leo Stanley from Kochi was killed in the accident while his friend S. Govind was injured. Stanley drove the car negligently when he tried to overtake another car and it collided with the lorry that came from the opposite direction. He died on the spot, the police said. The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem.

In the second accident, A. Chitrakumar (55) from Karadimadai was killed after the autorickshaw he drove overturned due to alleged negligent driving. The police said the accident took place on Madampatti to Karadimadai road around 4 p.m. on Sunday. He died on the spot.