Two killed in accidents in Salem

Published - May 30, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed in separate accidents on Wednesday evening.

M. Sampathkumar (59), a resident of Gorimedu, was headed to Coimbatore from Salem in his car on Wednesday. At Kaligoundampalayam on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, a tipper lorry that was going ahead of him hit the brake suddenly, causing his car to collide with the vehicle’s rear. Sampathkumar died of his injuries on the way to the Salem Government Hospital. Magudanchavadi police registered a case and are investigating further.

Likewise, C. Karupannan (64), resident of Maramangalathupatti, was heading towards the Steel Plant on his two-wheeler when, at Gangai Nagar, he turned right and was hit by a speeding car. He died on the way to hospital.

