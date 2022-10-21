 Two killed in accidents in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 21, 2022 18:25 IST

A government school teacher was killed in a road accident on Friday.

According to the police, Natarajan (50), a resident of Kancheepuram district, along with his wife Radha (40), a government school teacher, along with their daughter Pavithra (11) was going to Namakkal in a car.

When they reached reached Mudalipatti on the Namakkal-Karur National Highway, Natarajan, who was driving the car, applied sudden brake to avoid hitting a dog. In the impact, he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Natarajan and Radha sustained grievous injuries, and Radha died on the spot, while their daughter Pavithra escaped with minor injuries.

The family was going to Namakkal to pick up their elder daughter Keerthana (16), who is studying for Plus One in a private school in Namakkal district for the Deepavali festival.

The Nallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating.

In another accident, B. Balakrishnan (22), a vegetable vendor of Mettupatti Thadanur went to his relative’s house in Namakkal district on Thursday, and later in the evening he headed to Salem by bike. When he reached Erumapalayam on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway, he lost vehicle control and hit the median and died on the spot. The Kitchipalayam police registered a case.

