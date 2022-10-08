Two killed in accidents in Salem

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near Attur on Friday.

Police said R. Sangeetha (31) of Ambedkar Nagar in Attur, a casual labourer, was returning home along with her husband Ramesh on a two-wheeler when a lorry coming on the opposite side collided with the two-wheeler near Thulukanur. She died on the spot. Ramesh escaped with injuries and was admitted to Attur Government Hospital. The Attur Police registered a case.

In another accident, K. Vishwa (22) of Kattukottai died on the spot when the two-wheeler on which he was travelling was hit behind by a lorry near Mummudi bus stop. The Thalaivasal Police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.