Two killed in accidents in Salem

Two persons, including a pregnant woman, died in separate accidents in the district on Monday.

According to the police, S. Sneha (23) of Gandhipuram at Anaiyampatti near Gangavalli, who was three months pregnant, died on the spot after she was hit by a milk van while she was returning home after visiting her parents on Monday. Sankar (32), driver of the van, was arrested by the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

In another accident, B. Srinivasan (21) died on the spot when an unidentified vehicle ran over him. The victim was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his friend L. Suriya. The accident occurred when their two-wheeler skidded on the road causing them to fall down near Thalavaipatti. Srinivasan, who was in the pillion, was run over by the unidentified vehicle. The Deevattipatti Police sent the body of Srinivasan for a post-mortem and Suriya has been admitted to a hospital.