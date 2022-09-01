Two killed in accidents in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 01, 2022 20:49 IST

Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed in separate accidents reported in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

In the first accident, G. Dhineshwaran (11), a resident of Vellalore housing unit, died after the two-wheeler he rode pillion was hit by a van on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the accident took place near the housing unit when Dhineshwaran was riding pillion on a scooter which his father P. Gopal rode. The police have booked the driver of the van, P. Gopishankar (40) of Podanur.

In the second accident, an 18-year-old youth was killed after the motorcycle he rode collided with a mini goods carrier on Irugur to A.G. Pudur road on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as B. Sujithkumar, a resident of Selva Nayagi Koil Street at T.S.K. Nagar near Irugur. The two-wheeler had two pillion riders, namely U. Karthikeyan (17) and R. Ugendran (17), who suffered injuries. A case has been registered against M. Gurusamy (620 of A.G. Pudur, the driver of the mini goods carrier.

